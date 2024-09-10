Dodgers Activate Yoshinobu Yamamoto From Injured List, DFA Underperforming Veteran
The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially activated starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the 60-day injured list, via Dodgers Nation's J.P. Hoornstra. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers designated Nick Ramirez for assignment.
The Dodgers have activated Yamamoto as expected ahead of his start against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The start marks Yamamoto's return from a lengthy stint on the IL with a sprained rotator cuff. Yamamoto last pitched on June 15 against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one hit, one walk, and giving up no earned runs before exiting the game after just two innings because of the injury.
Following the game, Yamamoto was placed on the IL, and later transferred to the 60-day IL. He has recently completed two rehab starts with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, where he has three earned runs and struck out five over four total innings pitched.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts previously forecasted that Yamamoto could return around mid-September, which Yamamoto is doing with his start Tuesday.
Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers last December on a 12-year, $325 million contract as part of the Dodgers' billion-dollar spending this past offseason. The Dodgers' offseason also included signing Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow to huge contract extensions, as the Dodgers push to bring another World Series title back to Los Angeles.
Yamamoto previously played Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan before signing with the Dodgers. In NPB, Yamamoto posted an outstanding 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts over six years with the Orix Buffaloes. He additionally was a three-time Pacific League MVP, and four-time Pacific League ERA and strikeout champion.
In his first season of MLB, Yamamoto shook off a disastrous first start to put up an overall promising rookie campaign. Yamamoto started 14 games, going 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA and striking out 84 before going on IL. He returns to the Dodgers just weeks before the regular season concludes and postseason begins.
The Dodgers have also designated Ramirez for assignment. The Dodgers acquired Ramirez in a trade from the New York Yankees in April in exchange for cash considerations. Ramirez appeared in eight games for the Dodgers, posting a 6.08 ERA and striking out five in eight games.
Ramirez additionally has been designated for assignment after allowing four hits, three runs (one earned) and striking out one in two innings of action during Monday's loss to the Chicago Cubs.