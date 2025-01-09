Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers Reach Trade Agreement for Intriguing Reliever

The Chicago Cubs have completed a trade for a relief pitcher from the Texas Rangers.

Dylan Sanders

Sep 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Festa (63) throws to the plate during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
Sep 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Matt Festa (63) throws to the plate during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have made another trade, this time bringing in a relief pitcher from the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers PR account announced via social media that the team had completed a trade with the Cubs. Chicago sent over cash considerations in exchange for right-handed pitcher Matt Festa.

As a corresponding move, the Cubs then designated utility slugger Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Festa was a seventh round selection all the back in the 2016 MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners. He spent his first four seasons with the Mariners before getting released after 2023.

He is a career 4.60 ERA pitcher that is coming off of an at least solid year on the mound for a depth reliever.

In 22.2 innings of work for Texas last year, he posted a 4.37 ERA. He was able to reign in a bit of his control, which helps since he doesn't have any overwhelming pitchers.

At worst, he should be an intriguing arm out of the bullpen for Chicago next season.

Mastrobuoni getting DFA'd seemed like it was only a matter of time at this point. The utility man has been almost unplayable at the plate to start his career and seems to have run out of chances for now.

He posted a .194/.245/.224 slash line last season.

The Cubs selected Gage Workman in the Rule 5 draft a few weeks ago and he seems to be next up for the role.

Chicago was able to move on from a struggling player and add a reliever for cash, not a bad day in the office.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News