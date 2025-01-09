Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers Reach Trade Agreement for Intriguing Reliever
The Chicago Cubs have made another trade, this time bringing in a relief pitcher from the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers PR account announced via social media that the team had completed a trade with the Cubs. Chicago sent over cash considerations in exchange for right-handed pitcher Matt Festa.
As a corresponding move, the Cubs then designated utility slugger Miles Mastrobuoni for assignment per Robert Murray of FanSided.
Festa was a seventh round selection all the back in the 2016 MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners. He spent his first four seasons with the Mariners before getting released after 2023.
He is a career 4.60 ERA pitcher that is coming off of an at least solid year on the mound for a depth reliever.
In 22.2 innings of work for Texas last year, he posted a 4.37 ERA. He was able to reign in a bit of his control, which helps since he doesn't have any overwhelming pitchers.
At worst, he should be an intriguing arm out of the bullpen for Chicago next season.
Mastrobuoni getting DFA'd seemed like it was only a matter of time at this point. The utility man has been almost unplayable at the plate to start his career and seems to have run out of chances for now.
He posted a .194/.245/.224 slash line last season.
The Cubs selected Gage Workman in the Rule 5 draft a few weeks ago and he seems to be next up for the role.
Chicago was able to move on from a struggling player and add a reliever for cash, not a bad day in the office.