Chicago Cubs Select Four Players, Lose Two in 2024 Rule 5 Draft
The Chicago Cubs had a fairly busy afternoon due to the 2024 Rule 5 Draft with six players now changing teams.
After making one move in the Major League portion of the draft, most of the action came from the minor league rounds.
Two players were taken from the Cubs by other teams, then Chicago took three more for themselves.
Lost
Right-handed pitcher Richard Gallardo was lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.
He has not materialized into much of a threat on the mound, but could be someone that becomes an innings eater later in his career. He's still young for a Rule 5 guy, just now turning 23.
Outfielder Jacob Wetzel was also taken by the Blue Jays.
Wetzel had a lot more momentum behind him after shining in 2024 for the Cubs Single and High-A affiliates. The 24-year-old posted a .253/.372/.456 slash line with eight home runs and 19 stolen bases. He could certainly grow into a utility outfielder, so this one hurts to lose.
Gained
The first player Chicago took for themselves was shortstop Gage Workman from the Detroit Tigers in the Major League round.
That means Workman must survive on the Cubs 26-man MLB roster all of next season.
He is an odd player, but looks to be a replacement for Miles Mastrobuoni as the utility infielder.
Mastrobuoni hit for just a .194/.245/.224 slash line last year with no home runs. Workman hit 18 home runs in the minor leagues and stole 30 bases. He could certainly not work out, but it makes sense as to why Chicago wanted to take the risk.
San Francisco Giants righty Wil Jensen was one of the players the Cubs selected in the minor league phase.
Jensen was a solid selection. He has a career ERA of 3.35 and a WHIP of 1.229. He's worked out of both the bullpen and as a starter in the minors, so Chicago can use him wherever they feel they need.
New York Mets right-handed pitcher Nolan Clenney is a high-risk, high-reward selection.
He boasts fantastic strikeout numbers, but also gets hit with ease. If he can generate more misses, he could become a great reliever. As it stands, though, he has a career ERA of 5.37.
Lastly, they took another righty in Boston Red Sox prospect Robert Kwiatkowsi.
He is riding a high after posted a 2.86 ERA in 78.2 innings last season. He is fairly old for a prospect at 27 years old, but could be pro-ready for a bullpen soon.