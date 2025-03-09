Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners Set Single-Game Spring Training Attendance Record
Spring training games don't matter in the grand scheme of things, but the contests right now carry a little more weight for the Chicago Cubs since they are about to head overseas for their two-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan.
Having their players peak at the right time before that showcase event would be ideal, and even though two games out of the 162 that will be played in the regular season won't make or break their year, turning in a good showing against the reigning champions would be a great way to get their campaign started.
Perhaps the fans are feeling that urgency, too.
On Saturday, a record-breaking crowd was in attendance at Sloan Park to see the Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, setting the single-game spring training record with 16,161 fans.
Those in attendance were treated to a show, with Chicago coming out on top, 9-8.
In the top of the second inning, the Mariners took the lead on a two-run homer, only to have the Cubs knot things up in the bottom half of the frame when Pete Crow-Armstrong and Miguel Amaya hit blasts on back-to-back plate appearances.
Seattle scored two more in the top of the third inning, but Chicago answered with a monster output of their own, putting up five runs in their half of the frame that was punctuated by Crow-Armstrong's grand slam.
The Cubs did enough the rest of the way to limit the damage by the Mariners and earn the win.
It needs to be said again that spring training doesn't matter, but what Crow-Armstrong is doing has everyone excited.
The 22-year-old is slashing a ridiculous .522/.500/1.087 with three homers, four doubles and 10 RBI during his eight games of action.
If that carries over into the regular season, not only will the talented youngster be one of the best players for Chicago, he'll be one of the best in all of Major League Baseball.
But that's jumping ahead.
In the meantime, the Cubs have three more spring games stateside - with two of them taking place at Sloan Park - before they head to Japan and play two more exhibition games prior to their 2025 campaign officially getting underway against the Dodgers on March 18.