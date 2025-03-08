Chicago Cubs Are ‘Sensible Fit’ for Cy Young Caliber Starting Pitcher
With the start of the regular season quickly approaching for the Chicago Cubs, the team is gearing up for what could be a great season.
This winter, there were few teams in baseball that were able to improve as much as the Cubs.
Chicago has been a good team the past several seasons, but have ultimately fallen short of making the playoffs. However, with some notable additions, the team should be much improved and poised for great things this coming campaign.
Despite improving dramatically, the Cubs still aren’t a perfect team. The National League is going to be ultra-competitive on paper and Chicago is still likely a bit behind teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.
One area that would help keep up with those teams would be to improve their starting pitching. Even though the unit was strong last year, some of the better teams in the league have multiple aces, which is something that Chicago currently doesn’t.
However, as a team that has navigated the trade market nicely, there is still time and options for the Cubs to make improvements in that area.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Cubs as a sensible for San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease to help bolster their rotation.
“A bunch of teams have been connected to Cease, including the Twins, Mets and Cubs relatively recently. The latter two are especially sensible fits for him.”
There is a lot to like about the 29-year-old right-hander from the Padres. He is coming off a really strong campaign in 2024, in which he totaled a 14-11 record, 3.47 ERA, and 224 strikeouts.
Even though the starting rotation for Chicago is good, a pitcher like Cease would help take them to the next level. The right-hander has been a runner-up for the Cy Young award in the past and came in fourth in voting last year.
With the ability to strike batters out at a very high rate as well, that would give the Cubs a new dynamic for their rotation in that area.
San Diego feels like a team is a very strange spot. While they are looking to shed salary and potentially move pitchers like Cease and Michael King, they are still trying to compete as well.
The Cubs have an excellent farm system and young players that would be able to get a deal done, but the Padres’ willingness to trade a pitcher the caliber of Cease has yet to be seen.
Overall, he would make an excellent addition for Chicago and help get them closer to being a true contender in the NL.