Chicago Cubs Named Potential Trade Destination for NL West Pitching Star
With the start of the regular season just a few weeks away in Japan for the Chicago Cubs, the team is getting prepared for what could be a special season.
There were few teams in baseball that improved as much as the Cubs did this winter. Despite shedding payroll, Chicago is a better team on paper than they were last year heading into 2025.
In every aspect of the team, the Cubs have things to like. Last year, while their lineup was good, the addition of Kyle Tucker will take it to the next level.
For their bullpen, a unit that was poor last year has gotten much better with the additions of Ryan Pressly and Eli Morgan.
Arguably the greatest strength of the team last year was the starting rotation and the key members of the unit are returning. However, while the rotation is strong, winning in the National League is no easy task.
With teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers having multiple aces leading their rotations, Chicago still might be lacking in this area compared to the elite of the elite. However, there are going to be options to help them improve.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King being likely to be traded. He named the Cubs as a potential landing spot to help bolster their rotation.
Due to the Padres’ financial issues, the team might be willing to move a starting pitcher or two during the season.
King is an appealing player for Chicago to think about despite only being a starter for one year. In 2024, the right-hander totaled a 13-9 record, 2.95 ERA, and struck out over 200 batters.
After being mostly a relief pitcher with the New York Yankees, his first full year as a starter was really impressive.
San Diego is in a strange spot with the chance to compete but also looming financial issues with some big contracts on the books already. If they entertain the idea of trading King, he makes a lot of sense for the Cubs.
Currently, while the top of the rotation, led by Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon is good, the right-hander from the Padres would give them another proven front-end starter that can strikeout players at an elite level.
Since Chicago should be in a win-now mindset for 2025, upgrading the rotation for October baseball should be something to consider. After an excellent campaign in 2024, King would be a nice addition.