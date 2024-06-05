Chicago Cubs Avoid Humiliating Loss With Heroic Blast
For much of Tuesday night's game, it looked like the Chicago Cubs were going to lose. Again.
After trading zeroes with the Chicago White Sox for the first three innings, Cubs ace Shota Imanaga endured a disastrous fourth inning where he surrendered five runs, only one of which was earned thanks to a costly error by Christopher Morel.
They finally scratched out a run against Chris Flexen in the bottom of the fifth, but things were not looking good with a 5-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Their performance reflected the gloomy weather, which had already caused a rain delay earlier in the evening.
Fortunately for the Cubs, that's when the White Sox went to their bullpen.
With two outs in the frame, the Cubs rallied. Cody Bellinger was hit by a pitch, Morel took Justin Anderson deep, and Ian Happ greeted Anderson's replacement, Tanner Banks, with a single.
That brought up Michael Busch's spot in the order, but Craig Counsell sent up Patrick Wisdom to hit for him. The move proved to be a masterstroke, as Wisdom launched a pinch-hit, game-tying home run to center, electrifying the crowd at Wrigley Field with his third homer of the season.
With the score even again, the Cubs had new life.
The White Sox regained the lead on Luis Robert Jr.'s solo shot in the top of the seventh, but once again the resilient Cubs fought back. Happ delivered the knockout punch with his third and final hit of the game -- a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth.
Hector Neris held on for the save in the top of the ninth, giving the Cubs a much-needed 7-6 victory.
With the win, they are now just one game below .500, pulling ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals (who lost 8-5 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday) into second place in the NL Central. Their seven runs were tied for their most since May 11, helping them avoid what would have been their 15th loss in their last 20 games.
The White Sox have the worst record in baseball at 15-46, so losing to them would have been incredibly demoralizing, especially with their ace on the mound at home after an off day.
It wasn't easy, but the Cubs got the job done.
They'll try to enjoy a less stressful victory behind Jameson Taillon in Wednesday night's series finale before hitting the road to play the Cincinnati Reds.
With another victory, the Cubs will get back to .500 and will have won back-to-back games for the first time in a month.
First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field, weather permitting.