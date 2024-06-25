Chicago Cubs' 'Best-Case' Trade Scenario, Revealed
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs will have quite a few major decisions to make in the coming weeks. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, they will need to decide if they want to aggressively pursue an upgrade or not.
Looking at the team, there are many reasons to believe that they could be a playoff team.
Many times this year, the Cubs have had late-game leads. They have blown so many leads, but have still been in the position to win games.
That should lead Chicago to think that if they can find a legitimate closer, they can win at a much higher level. Acquiring a closer would be well worth an aggressive move, especially if the closer would be around long-term.
Bleacher Report recently revealed who the Cubs' best-case scenario would be at the deadline. Keeping with the idea of acquiring a closer, Oakland Athletics star closer Mason Miller was the player.
At 25 years old, Miller is under contract for years after 2024. He would fix the closer issue in Chicago immediately and be the long-term answer as well.
However, the Cubs would have to pay up big-time in order to get him.
Despite the high price tag, this is the kind of move that Chicago should pursue. Being able to acquire a young elite closer doesn't come around all the time. With closers being the biggest need for the Cubs, no high price should make them avoid pursuing Miller.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Miller has made an appearance in 28 games. He has compiled a 2.08 ERA to go along with a 0.81 WHIP and 14 saves. Miller has only blown two saves this year.
Craig Counsell and company have tried many different options in the closer role. None of them have worked.
Clearly, the Cubs simply do not have a pitcher capable of being an elite closer on the roster. Miller would give them that and be the player that closes out the games that the team has been giving away so far this season.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that Chicago will actually be a buyer at the deadline. Hoyer has not been a very aggressive president of baseball operations.
If there was a time to get aggressive though, it would be now in an attempt to acquire an elite closer like Miller.