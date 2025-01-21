Chicago Cubs Bolster Depth by Signing Veteran Right-Handed Reliever
The Chicago Cubs are trying to pick themselves up off the mat after missing out on star closer Tanner Scott.
Adding him would have been the most important addition made by the front office this winter, shoring up a unit that has been directly detrimental to their playoff chances the past two years.
Instead, it sounds like the Cubs got in their own way again, and now the elite left-hander will be competing in the National League the next four seasons with the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers.
But, Chicago was able to add a reliever to the mix.
According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, they have signed right-hander Trevor Richards to a minor league deal.
The seven-year veteran split time between the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins this past season, posting a 4.55 ERA and 90 ERA+ across his 55 outings where he struck out 62 batters in 65.1 innings pitched.
He began his career with the Miami Marlins in 2016 after signing a deal with them following a year-and-a-half in the independent Frontier League.
Richards made his MLB debut two seasons later in 2018. He was originally a starting pitcher before being moved into the bullpen during the 2021 campaign.
The righty has had some spot starts since, but it's unlikely he'll be used as a swingman going forward.
Richards has a 4.50 ERA across his 290 Major League outings and 61 starts. His ERA+ is eight points below the league average and he's wracked up 611 strikeouts in 560 innings pitched.
If he has a good showing during the spring, then there's a chance he can be a factor for the Cubs at some point during the year. But he's not a gamechanger by any means and won't boost this bullpen like Scott would have.