Chicago Cubs Bring Back One of Their Former Bullpen Arms on a Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs are off to a blazing start in 2025, with a 15-10 record through the first few series, landing them atop the National League Central. This success has been heavily on the back of their offense, which has been one of the best across the entire sport this year, and has continued to improve week-over-week. However, their pitching has also begun to find its groove recently, and the bullpen has finally settled down a bit after a tough start.
Having quality depth pieces to close out games is critical for any team hoping to compete, especially if someone ends up going down with an injury. The Cubs have continued to make moves with relievers recently, recalling Gavin Hollowell and optioning Jordan Wicks on Tuesday.
Now they will bring back Michael Fulmer on a minor league deal, as was reported by Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register.
Birch also notes that Fulmer will start out with Triple-A Iowa, in his return to the club after a season away. The veteran righty played with Chicago back in 2023, and was a bit streaky, but did finally find his stride, posting a 4.42 ERA, 1.333 WHIP, 65 strikeouts to 28 walks, and a 3-5 record. He would provide 57 quality innings before moving on, heading to the Boston Red Sox on a two-year minor league deal.
After being designated for assignment on April 18, he would elect to go to free agency, and now lands back with the team he got substantial playing time on only a year and a half ago.