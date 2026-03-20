Cubs Insider Reveals Likelihood Matt Shaw Will Play Right Field on Opening Day

Cubs fans around the world held their breath on Sunday when Seiya Suzuki limped off the field in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game between Japan and Venezuela.

Suzuki’s MRI revealed a minor PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) sprain, which manager Craig Counsell confirmed on Tuesday.

Though Counsell said Suzuki won’t be shut down and will continue baseball activities he can tolerate, the Cubs need a healthy right fielder ready for Opening Day. To many, the answer seems obvious: Matt Shaw.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Matt Shaw expected to replace Suzuki

Cubs insider Bruce Levine revealed on The Score that he expects Shaw to start against the Nationals in the season opener.

“I think [Shaw] does play opening day, if Seiya’s not in the lineup,” Levine said Friday on The Score. “But I think we're going to hear that Seiya… I'll be surprised if he doesn't go on the IL over the weekend.”

Though Levine expects Suzuki to land on the injured list this weekend, he’s not harboring any long-term concerns.

Seiya Suzuki | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“He's made some really good progress from the injury, and you know, structurally, we know there's nothing wrong with his knee,” Levine explained. “It's just about, you know, returning from a horribly bruised knee, but he's coming along.”

If the Cubs place Suzuki on the IL Saturday, he’d miss the minimum amount of games.

“I think that's what they'll be shooting at,” Levine said “But you know, again, had an off day yesterday, lots of work, lots of work that they did on him. So we'll see how that progresses.”

Shaw at right field (and elsewhere)

Matt Shaw | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Shaw stepping into right field could provide the band-aid the Cubs need as Suzuki recovers, but he’s been asked to do a lot this offseason and some, like Levine, weren’t initially convinced he was a fit in right.

Levine previously expressed his doubt that the former third baseman could succeed in right field. Now, Levine isn’t 100% confident in the utility player, but he seems to trust the decisions being made.

“He's going to make mistakes out there, but they believe in him,” Levine said. “They're dedicated to him being the backup at third, at second, sometimes at first, more in right field.” He also acknowledged the difficulties of being an outfielder at Wrigley Field.

“The idea of can he play regularly in right field, and when the wind, sun and wall come upon you as a right fielder, even the most proficient outfielders in the game have had trouble at Wrigley Field,” Levine said. “Will the Wrigley Field experience be just one more thing that makes it complicated?”

Only time will tell.

Chicago Cubs utility player Matt Shaw in right field | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Plus, all of this only comes into play if Suzuki isn’t well enough, but as things stand now, it’s looking like Cubs fans could see Shaw starting in right field come Opening Day.