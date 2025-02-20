Chicago Cubs 'Can't Be Counted Out' In Pursuit of Toronto Blue Jays Star
The Chicago Cubs have already taken some massive swings in the past few months, but could they be in on yet another superstar?
It became clear that Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be heading towards free agency following the 2025 season when he and the team didn't work out a contract extension.
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports created a ranking of every MLB team in terms of their likeliness to land the star in free agency.
The Cubs were shockingly somewhat high on the list.
Chicago was the ninth-ranked team, sitting in the "Can't count them out, but ..." category that was just one spot away from being labeled as "contenders."
This means they won't be favorites to land him, but they could be surprise suitors.
The scenario in which Snyder sees the Cubs having the best shot is if the team fails to sign Kyle Tucker to an extension and Michael Busch takes a step back at first base.
It is unlikely that Chicago takes the initiative to trade for Guerrero this year, given that they already sent a valuable haul to the Houston Astros for a rental of Tucker. Doing the same for another player that is almost certain to hit free agency would be a massive risk.
That is especially true since first base is not yet a need for them.
Busch, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last January, was a surprisingly effective slugger in his first full season.
The 26-year-old posted a .248/.335/.440 slash line with 21 home runs and 65 RBI. In the current state of the roster, that should be plenty of production to win games.
He was also fairly consistent throughout the year with only small slumps throughout.
There is also the chance Jed Hoyer gets desperate if Tucker leaves and they decide to go all out to land Guerrero. There are far worse players to pursue and build around.
He slashed .323/.396/.544 last year with 30 home runs and 103 RBI.
For most people, that would be a career performance.
For Guerrero, it was his second-best season.
The ceiling with the Blue Jays superstar is high enough to where a team cannot pass up an opportunity to add him, no matter what their current situation is.
His free agency will be one of the most intriguing storylines in baseball over the next year.