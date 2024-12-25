Chicago Cubs Are Considered Trade Fit for Boston Red Sox Outfielder
It's been a better offseason for the Chicago Cubs than many expected.
After trading for Kyle Tucker, it feels like the front office wants to start truly being a team that can compete for a World Series.
However, on paper, the Cubs still have a lot of work to do.
Their rotation should be excellent, but their lineup and bullpen could use much more help.
Offensively speaking, that was the biggest concern for Chicago entering the winter. There's no debating that Tucker will help, but to say one player can fix the offensive issues they faced in the last campaign isn't a reality.
The Cubs' offense, simply put, was not, and will not, be good enough to compete for a World Series title unless hitters play at a level they haven't for much of their careers.
There are many options on the market, both in free agency and on the trade front.
Chicago has many prospects it could trade, but the front office might not want to move many more at this stage of the offseason.
If the Cubs could trade a big league player or two for an upgrade, it wouldn't be the worst idea, depending on who that player is.
Mark Ruelle of FanSided pitched an idea, naming them a trade fit for Masataka Yoshida, an interesting suggestion.
"The Cubs could also use more production out of their offense and could immediately slot Yoshida as their everyday DH. The Red Sox could consider a few options in a deal like this: The Cubs have a surplus of middle infielders and they could aim for a defensive minded one like Nico Hoerner. The Sox could also try and pry a veteran pitcher like lefty Drew Smyly. His days as a starter may be over but he proved to be effective this past year out of the bullpen with an ERA of 3.84 and 10 holds in 50 appearances."
On the one hand, Yoshida would be an excellent player for Chicago's offense, but with him making $18.6 million for each of the next three years, there might be better options available.
Yoshida is also more of a designated hitter, and while any additions to the offense would be ideal, the Cubs should be in the mix for a player who can play the field, especially for that price.
The slugger is a trade candidate this winter, but his contract could be an issue.
Chicago has money to spend if it wants, which makes them a fit, however, Yoshida shouldn't be the Cubs' first option.