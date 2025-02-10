Chicago Cubs Could Pursue Former Dodgers and Red Sox Star for Third Base
The Chicago Cubs are in camp as they get ready for their early Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers that will take place in Japan.
The front office did a great job of assembling a roster that can compete for an NL Central title, but there is one move remaining the fan base would love to see get done as the final cherry on top.
Alex Bregman continues to be linked with the Cubs, and while getting something worked out seems to be a long shot based on what the star third baseman is looking for and what the organization seems willing to give, it's notable they are still involved this late in the process.
However, it Chicago reportedly is eyeing another option at third base.
Per The Athletic, Justin Turner is someone the Cubs are "considering" in case Bregman decides to sign elsewhere.
At the age of 40, Turner is still drawing attention from teams around the league after showcasing his ability to be an above average hitter after producing three straight seasons with an OPS+ of 120, 114 and 114.
The two-time All-Star seems to be the exact type of player Chicago would add this winter at the third base position since signing him wouldn't require long-term money which would block the path of their top prospect Matt Shaw.
Turner also can play first base, potentially allowing him to platoon with Michael Busch against left-handed pitchers despite Busch having a solid showing against lefties with a .258/.330/.382 slash line in 89 at-bats.
This situation is something to keep an eye on, though.
Bregman would be an incredible addition for the Cubs, but Turner seems to fit their timeline and financial situation.
Either way, a late signing could be coming for Chicago at some point.