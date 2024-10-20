Chicago Cubs Could Sign All-Star Slugger Instead of $600 Million Prize
The Chicago Cubs in 2024 were desperate for a middle of the lineup big bat who could strike fear into opposing teams, something they have not had for a very long time.
On the heels of four consecutive missed playoff appearances, the need for more pop in the lineup is not something that was unique to the 2024 edition of the Cubs, who posted the exact same 83-79 record that the 2023 Wrigley boys put up. As the winter approaches and big names are available all across the diamond, the one player that every team in baseball wants is of course Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
Soto is arguably the best hitter in all of baseball, is still in his mid-20s, and continues to show that he has the clutch gene to shine when the lights are brightest in the postseason. His latest big time playoff moment, a 3-run extra innings blast to send New York to their first World Series since 2009 on Saturday night, could be the final straw in making Yankees ownership pay him whatever he wants. If that's the case, Chicago - who very well was not going to pursue him anyway - would have to look to other options. Another popular name that's been thrown out for the Cubs is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Zach Pressnell of FanSided named Alonso as a more realistic option for Chicago than Soto is.
"Teams like the Mets and Mariners will be very aggressive in bringing Alonso in," Pressnell wrote. "Chicago needs to be the most aggressive in pursuing him though. He would fill their biggest hole, and he would do it in a huge way. It's much more realistic than trying to sign Soto."
In just six seasons in the major leagues, Alonso has blasted 226 home runs, second only to Aaron Judge of the Yankees. He has never been an elite hit for average player, but his lifetime numbers around .250 with a slugging percentage over .500, an OPS of .854, and on-base percentage of .339 prove that he is a lot more than just a home run hitter. Alonso is one of the best power bats in all of baseball and instantly gives the Cubs exactly what their lineup has been missing for years.
While he's not exactly Juan Soto, Alonso can probably be had for hundreds of millions of dollars less than Soto will go for and still brings a huge level of pop to Chicago if the team can land him.