Chicago Cubs Could Trade Cody Bellinger To Open Up Pathway for Star Prospects
Rumors continue to circulate that the Chicago Cubs are looking to trade Cody Bellinger this winter.
It's a surprising move on the surface considering they are trying to contend in 2025 and he is their most consistent hitter, but because he opted into his $27.5 million player option, that hinders what moves the front office can make with their self-imposed limitations.
That figure might also make it difficult for the Cubs to move him, although depending on what happens with Juan Soto, his market could certainly increase based on whoever misses out on the superstar.
Bellinger's situation is largely looked upon in Chicago as something financially related, but based on what Jordan Bastian of MLB.com recently wrote, there is another reason why they are looking to ship the slugger out of town.
"The search for offensive upgrades aside, the Cubs are also trying to keep some pathways open for the Top 100 Prospects who are knocking on the Majors' door. Outfielders Owen Caissie (Pipeline's No. 2 Cubs prospect and No. 34 on the Top 100 list) and Kevin Alcántara (No. 6/No. 67) are coming soon and that outfield is packed," he stated.
That definitely is something to monitor.
When the Cubs were out of the playoff picture in the past, they did a fire sale on their moveable assets and got back plenty of top prospects in return.
Right now, those players look like they could become franchise cornerstones one day.
But with the packed outfield in place, it's going to be hard for a number of them to break through, making it difficult for the organization to understand what they really have in those youngsters.
Moving Bellinger wouldn't all of a sudden create tons of space, though.
Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki would still be in the mix, although they might move Suzuki into a more regular designated hitter role based on his strong profile at the plate and poor defense in the field.
That would then create an opening in right field and for someone to be the fourth outfielder.
Still, that decision seems to be a bit backwards when considering Chicago has stated they are trying to make the playoffs next season.
Those prospects could all become great MLB players one day, but for them to walk into The Show and produce like Bellinger would be unlikely.
All in all, this is just points to another reason why Bellinger could be shipped out of town before Opening Day arrives.