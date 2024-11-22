Juan Soto's Decision Will Impact Chicago Cubs Willingness To Trade Their Star
There are plenty of high-profile names available in free agency, yet the Chicago Cubs don't seem like they are in the running for any of them.
Some of that has to do with performances by different players on the roster since Michael Busch emerged as a future star at first base that no longer presented them with a need to go after Pete Alonso.
But the other reason has to do with finances.
Despite the ownership group stating they want to build a perennial contender, it still doesn't seem likely they will go into the luxury tax threshold despite there being clear holes that are preventing them from reaching that status.
This prompted them to bow out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes voluntarily before things ever really began, but even though the Cubs are not in the mix to land the superstar slugger, that doesn't mean his upcoming decision won't have an impact on this franchise.
Chicago made headlines when it was revealed they might be interested in moving Cody Bellinger.
That sentiment has only gotten louder with people inside the league circles now believing they are actively looking to trade the former MVP.
That's where Soto comes in.
Teams in the running to land the phenom might pivot to Bellinger if they miss out on signing the all-world talent.
"But the reality is the teams that are likely interested in Bellinger are the ones who are in on Juan Soto. So gauging his market currently is difficult. There are other outfield options on the free-agent market, like Anthony Santander and Tyler O'Neill. But any team that values defense and is looking for a short-term solution in the outfield and upside on offense may be calling the Cubs once Soto signs," writes Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.
If the Cubs are truly looking to maximize the return they might get for the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, then they would be smart to wait until Soto signs before they trade him.
The New York Yankees and New York Mets could be desperate to land the slugger to make up for the fact they came up short in the Soto sweepstakes.
What might have been a modest return, could turn into a potential jackpot.
It will be intersesting to see what comes out of this whole saga.
Bellinger has seemed to enjoy his time in Chicago, so turning around and trading him after they were able to convince him to sign with them twice would certainly be an interesting decision, especially since they are trying to win now.
But if the offer is too good to pass up, then the Cubs will almost assuredly move him.