Chicago Cubs Could Trade Starting Pitcher to NL Central Rival
The Chicago Cubs have become one of the most intriguing teams to watch ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. No one knows what direction the front office will choose to take the team.
Which direction they will head in largely depends on what the next two weeks of games look like. If the Cubs keep winning like they have over their last five outings, they'll likely try to buy some talent. Should they revert back to losing, a sell-off seems likely to occur.
If Chicago ends up becoming a seller, starting pitcher Jameson Taillon could be a player that gets moved.
Taillon has been one of the main bright spots for the Cubs this season. He has been a consistently good starter and has completely turned things around after struggling in 2023.
He would become a very popular trade target for quite a few teams if he's made available. One of them could be the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has suggested a potential trade between the Cubs and Pirates that would feature Taillon returning to Pittsburgh.
In his trade scenario, Chicago would send Taillon and cash considerations to the Pirates in exchange for left-hander Hunter Barco, right-hander Patrick Reilly, and infielder Keiner Delgado.
Looking at the Cubs' return, Barco is the No. 12 ranked prospect in Pittsburgh's system, Reilly is ranked No. 19, and Delgado is ranked No. 21. They wouldn't be getting elite prospects back in return, but they shouldn't expect a huge trade package for Taillon.
As for the Pirates, they would be reuniting with a pitcher they're very familiar with. Taillon spent his first four MLB seasons with Pittsburgh.
Ideally for Chicago, this trade won't even be a consideration. If they can keep winning, Taillon would be a crucial piece of them trying to compete for a spot in the postseason. He has two more years left on his current contract and could be a long-term fixture of the Cubs' rotation.
With the way he has played this season, Chicago would likely rather keep him.
In 15 starts for the Cubs this season, Taillon has gone 6-4 to go along with a 2.99 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 4.0 K/BB ratio, and has pitched 87.1 innings.
Those numbers would look good remaining in Chicago's rotation. However, if they don't have a chance to get into the playoffs, the Cubs should trade him and get as much value for him as they can.