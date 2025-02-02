Chicago Cubs Create More Infield Depth, Sign Former White Sox Infielder
Jed Hoyer continues to wheel and deal for the Chicago Cubs this winter.
Connected to multiple high-profile players at this point in time, the front office is weighing the decision between going "all in" this season in a loaded National League and continuing to plan for the future.
They made a move on Sunday, but it wasn't for one of the stars.
Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Nick Lopez is joining the Cubs. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports it's on a minor league deal.
This adds another infielder to the equation as Chicago gets ready for their early Spring Training period based on them beginning the upcoming campaign in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19.
Nico Hoerner's status for Opening Day is up in the air after undergoing offseason surgery, and while Dansby Swanson says he'll be ready for Game 1 coming off his own injury, having insurance is never a bad thing, especially when there are already questions at third base.
Lopez isn't an offensive wizard by any means.
Across his six Major League seasons, he's produced a slash line of .248/.312/.314 with an OPS+ that's 26 points below the league average.
However, with the Chicago White Sox last year, he produced his best season since his breakout in 2021 as a member of the Kansas City Royals.
Lopez slashed .241/.312/.294 with an OPS+ of 76 across his 124 games and 455 plate appearances. Nothing to write home about, but he was worth five Outs Above Average at second base and shortstop, which is certainly valuable off the bench.