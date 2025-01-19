Chicago Cubs Gold Glove Infielder's Opening Day Status In Doubt After Surgery
The Chicago Cubs may have to do some re-tooling in the infield to begin the upcoming season.
Starting second baseman and 2023 Gold Glove winner Nico Hoerner's status for Opening Day appears to be a question mark after he underwent surgery upon the conclusion of the season for a flexor tendon issue.
Hoerner's situation was reported by Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, who revealed the news that he has not begun a throwing or hitting program and is not currently certain whether or not he's going to be ready for Opening Day.
The issue is complicated by the fact the Cubs are going to begin the season in Japan with a two-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers before they return to America to wrap up spring training and hit the road to begin the season with two road series on the West Coast.
Chicago does not have their home opener until the San Diego Padres come to town on April 4, which is a more realistic target date for Hoerner to make his debut rather than the Japan series.
In seems possible however the 27-year-old could miss the first several weeks of the season. According to Montemurro, Hoerner played through the issue for large portions of the 2024 season and said the biggest thing it impacted was his throwing in the field.
Statistically, Hoerner's 2023 campaign - one which resulted in the Gold Glove honor - was much better in the field than this past season, so if the injury impacted things that drastically, taking time on his rehab and return probably makes the most long term sense.
Hoerner has been the subject of numerous trade rumors throughout the offseason, but that speculation has for the most part died down in the wake of acquiring Kyle Tucker and the presumptive third base spot likely going to top prospect Matt Shaw.
Barring a shocking signing of Alex Bregman - something that appears increasingly unlikely - and subsequent move of Shaw over to second which would leave Hoerner without a spot, the 2018 first round selection is almost certainly safe from the trade block.
If Hoerner is out for the first several weeks of the season however, the Cubs are simply going to have to weather the storm and try to get off to a decent start without him.
Given the uncertainty, it seems more probable than not that this will be the case.