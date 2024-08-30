Chicago Cubs Credit Taylor Swift With Their Red-Hot Play in August
The Chicago Cubs have been playing well as of late.
Over their last 10 contests, they have gone 7-3 and now sit two games over .500. Although they still are 9.5 games out of first place in the NL Central, they have clawed their way back into the playoff mix just five back from the final Wild Card spot.
Before a game earlier this week, manager Craig Counsell said there is an explanation for their recent success: a candle.
It's not just any candle, though. The unique scent of this one is called "This Candle Smells Like Taylor Swift."
That's right.
Of course, there are always odd or funny superstitions teams have adopted throughout the course of the year. It's a part of the sport and can make things fun throughout a long season.
Counsell gave some back story on how he got it in an interview with Marquee Sports Network.
"I was gifted a Taylor Swift candle and we've been lighting it before games in my office," he explained.
He and the Cubs' clubhouse manager, Dave Mueller, have been the ones who have taken charge on lighting the candle. According to ESPN, hashmarks are made on the candle to indicate how many times they've won after lighting it.
"We've gone on a nice little run here so we're going to credit Taylor Swift," Chicago's skipper said.
The effects on the candle's good luck was put to the test on Wednesday in the final game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Down seven runs heading into the seventh, the Cubs scored 11 unanswered runs en route to a 14-10 win.
In August alone, Chicago is 16-8, one of the best records in the league.
One of the biggest reasons for this is former top prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong, getting red-hot, with a slash line of .329/.398/.582.
His four home runs and 14 RBI are more than he has had in any other month, and he has added six stolen bases to his total. His season long OPS has risen from .550 to .675 since the beginning of the month.
The Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball lately, but it might all be for naught.
Despite being over .500 and clawing their way back into the Wild Card race, they'll need to keep this up for the rest of the season and rely on other teams to start struggling.
There is no doubt it has been a disappointing season after signing Craig Counsell to a mega-deal. That being said, it appears the Taylor Swift candle has been doing its job.
If they continue to stay hot from here on out, maybe it will roll into next year.