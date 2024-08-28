Wild Comeback Victory Gives Chicago Cubs Their Best Record in Months
The month of August has seen the Chicago Cubs get red-hot, putting up one of the best records in the league with a 15-8 record entering Wednesday's game.
Whenever a team is trying to make a late charge that gets them into the playoffs, every contest is important to win with the margin for error being extremely slim.
While the Cubs are certainly a longshot to play their way into a Wild Card spot with roughly a month left in the regular season, the way they've been playing recently at least keeps their hopes alive.
Going for a sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon, it looked like Chicago would be handed a disappointing loss they couldn't afford to have at this point of the year.
Trailing 10-5 entering the eighth inning, it looked like the Cubs would be heading into their off day waiting to see how this loss might negatively affect their chances of playing fall baseball.
Instead, magic happened.
Chicago scored nine runs in the next two frames, catapulting them to a crazy 14-10 comeback victory that keeps them rolling with their 16th win of the month.
Now sitting with a record of 68-66, this is the first time they have been two games above .500 since May 25.
Is this a case of too little, too late?
Perhaps, but that doesn't mean what has been happening isn't a great sign for the direction of this team under their first-year manager Craig Counsell.
It's no secret this season has been disappointing for the Cubs after they expected to contend in a weak NL Central division and got off to a great start despite dealing with multiple injuries.
Because of that, they easily could have hung their heads and gone through the motions as they waited for the year to end.
Chicago hasn't done that, though.
They've continued to work, putting their heads down and focusing on doing what it takes to win.
If they keep this level of play going, they are going to give themselves a real shot at stealing a Wild Card spot based on the remaining schedule they have.
Following their day off on Thursday, they head to face the Washington Nationals before returning home to play the Pirates again. Only three out of their remaining nine series are against teams with a winning record, keeping the door open for more late-season magic.
It's not going to be easy, but this wild comeback has kept the Cubs' chances of playing playoff baseball alive.