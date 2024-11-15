Chicago Cubs Deadline Acquisition Floated To Have Possible Role Change Next Year
The Chicago Cubs are searching for starting pitching this offseason.
While there hasn't been a whole lot of information revealed regarding how exactly they plan on going about that, it's now clear this is at the top of their priority board.
On the surface, this seems strange considering that unit was the best across their entire roster last year, but with there being questions beyond the two aces of Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga, it makes sense why they would want to shore that group up.
But, it doesn't sound like they'll be willing to spend to get that done.
When it was revealed they are taking themselves out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes already, that was coupled with the news this front office also likely won't go after former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes despite his history with manager Craig Counsell.
One route the Cubs could take this winter is changing the role of their past deadline acquisition, Nate Pearson.
Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation floated it as an idea when taking a look at Chicago's options, especially if they are worried about the luxury tax threshold.
"What will Nate Pearson's role be for the Cubs, though? Are they going to experiment with giving him more of those multi-inning appearances? Will he instead become a late-inning guy? Or will the Cubs and Pearson surprise everyone and see if he can stretch back out as a starter? After all, this is a guy who was once considered a top-10-ish starting pitching prospect in all of baseball," he wrote.
The last part is what makes things interesting.
Pearson was a highly-regarded pitching prospect when he was coming up the ranks, and while he never materialized into anything close to that potential, he's still just 28 years old.
In fact, the right-hander has even talked about becoming a starter again at some point in his career.
"I've definitely considered it, I’ve always wanted to be a starter ... Looking into next year, if that's an option, then I definitely want to explore it. That's something I’ll have to sit down and talk with them about, see what the need is. But I'm definitely open to it, definitely would love to get another shot at it," he said back in mid-July to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet before the Toronto Blue Jays shipped him to the Cubs.
For Chicago, it could be an option.
They have experimented between using guys out of the bullpen and in the starting rotation, so if he does get his shot and performs well, that could be his role going forward.
However, Taylor doesn't think that will actually happen.
"Given the Cubs' relative depth on the starting side and the expectation that they will add at least one sure-fire starting pitcher this offseason, I tend to doubt they will go the conversion route with Pearson," he added.
Right now, it's hard to disagree.
The Cubs still have a clear need in their bullpen, and unless they address that this winter, they likely will want to use Pearson as a reliever to get them out of high-leverage situations or pitch multiple innings when needed.
But, this could be something to keep an eye on during Spring Training, especially if they aren't able to land an elite starter.