Chicago Cubs' Deadline Move Could Impact Young Prospect Making Debut
The Chicago Cubs have multiple prospects who could be ready to make an impact at the big league level in 2025.
The Cubs front office and coaching staff will have some tough decisions to make on those players, as the idea should be to compete for a championship in 2025.
It isn't that young players with no MLB experience couldn't help them reach that, but Chicago would likely have to deal with growing pains.
Most rookies come up and struggle immediately, so expecting them to do differently is not feasible given how big of a difference there is between Major League Baseball and the minors.
If there's one prospect all Cubs fans want to eventually see at the highest level, it's Matt Shaw.
He has been incredible during his time in the minors, putting together offense numbers that suggest he should be an above-average big league player one day.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes Chicago's move for Isaac Paredes at the deadline last summer could impact his future.
While Bowden added Shaw might be able to play a different position than third base, he highlighted that Paredes is under team control through 2027, making it likely they view him as their long-term option at the hot corner.
"In terms of Shaw, I really like his short, compact swing and he slashed .284/.379/.488 last season with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases between Double A and Triple A, mostly playing third base. However, the Cubs’ decision to trade for Isaac Paredes at the deadline was an indication they either felt Shaw wasn’t ready or they planned to play him around the diamond wherever needed. (He can play second base, shortstop and third base.) Paredes is under team control through 2027."
Paredes was brutal in the second half, but he's expected to be much better moving forward.
Throughout his career, he's been very good, and a small sample size in his short stint with the Cubs doesn't change that.
However, there shouldn't be a scenario where Shaw is blocked by Paredes.
If the front office believes it's time for the youngster to make his debut, they need to call him up and figure out where to play both guys.
Chicago has the ammo to make a few moves this winter on the trade front.
No prospect should be untouchable, but if there's one guy who is, Shaw seems to be the player they don't want to move.
He's been awesome and looks to be an important piece of the future.