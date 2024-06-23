Cubs Top Prospect Involved in Brutal Collision Where Ambulance Was Needed
The Chicago Cubs have been able to turn their pipeline into one of the top farm systems in all of baseball after drafting and developing well. They also got back top talent when previously trading away some of their established players to give them an extra boost.
Their top prospects seem like they are on the verge of becoming Major League contributors very soon, with many of them reaching the Triple-A level and waiting for their opportunity.
One who isn't quite there yet is Matt Shaw.
Taken in the first round of the 2023 draft, he has been dubbed the Cubs' third baseman of the future as he looks like he could become a future start when he gets promoted. There was some thought that could come later this year if the situation continues to be poor at that position despite still being with their Double-A affiliate.
Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but there was some terrible news that came out of the Double-A game on Sunday.
Bleacher Nation reported there was a collision between Shaw and Ezequiel Pagan that resulted in Pagan getting taken off the field in an ambulance.
Immediately after the collision, the training staff reportedly rushed onto the field to take a look at Pagan with the paramedics arriving onto the scene shortly thereafter.
Right now, there is no update on the condition of Pagan.
Hopefully this was more of a precautionary measure by the paramedics since the collision was brutal and caused both players to stay down on the field while the ball was still in play.
Updates will be provided once they are known.