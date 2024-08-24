Chicago Cubs Skipper Speaks Out on Isaac Paredes' Struggles
The Chicago Cubs made the major move to acquire All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes ahead of the MLB trade deadline. He was expected to be a big-time addition for the lineup, but that hasn't been the case.
Through his first 21 games with the Cubs, Paredes has struggled mightily at the plate.
Paredes has been hitting .147/.226/.280 to go along with two home runs and nine RBI. Clearly, those aren't the impact numbers that Chicago was hoping to get from him after the trade.
Thankfully, on Friday night against the Miami Marlins, Paredes had a big-time moment. He came through in a clutch situation with an RBI double that helped lead the Cubs to a big 6-3 win.
Recently, before Chicago's 10-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, manager Craig Counsell spoke out honestly about Paredes' struggles.
“He just hasn’t got on track offensively – there’s no question about it. He’d tell you the same thing. And we certainly are taking note of it, and he’s working his tail off to fix it. He’s a quiet, quiet kind of competitor, but he’s a really hard-working kid. And he cares a lot. It’s hard to see it sometimes. And so this is frustrating for him. There’s no question that this hurts him to not be playing well, but he will get there. He will. He will get there. He will get back on track. And we’ve got to help him do it. That’s our job.”
Hopefully, Paredes' big hit will be the start of a major bounce-back for him. The Cubs still have 33 games left and have not been eliminated from postseason contention.
Should Chicago be able to get hot and get a little help in a few other situations, the team could still find its way into the playoffs.
In order to get into the postseason, the Cubs will need their offense to step up. Paredes will need to be a big part of that offensive production. That is exactly what he was acquired to bring.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Paredes. He was an All-Star this season and is more than capable of getting things going with Chicago.
Regardless of what happens throughout the rest of this season, the Cubs have Paredes for years to come. He has at least three more years left in Chicago.
Now, it's time for him to showcase the bat and ability that made the Cubs push to acquire him.