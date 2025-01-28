Chicago Cubs' Deep-Pocketed NL Rival Out of Running for Free-Agent Slugger
The Chicago Cubs did a great job of identifying areas on their roster that needed to be upgraded this offseason and acquiring talent to get the job done.
Their biggest acquisition was in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros in which they acquired star right fielder Kyle Tucker. He is a huge upgrade for an offense that struggled at times to consistently produce in 2024.
It was not cheap to acquire him, as the team traded away third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith. If they are unable to retain Tucker long-term, this deal won’t be looked upon too highly unless he helps them win a World Series.
In need of some help behind the plate, the team signed veteran catcher Carson Kelly to a two-year deal.
On the mound, Matthew Boyd was signed to a two-year contract to bolster the starting rotation. His teammate with the Cleveland Guardians, Eli Morgan, was acquired in a trade to help improve the bullpen.
Tucker’s former Astros teammate, Ryan Pressly, was acquired in a deal over the weekend as Houston was determined to clear his salary off their books.
Alas, the Cubs may not be done adding former Astros players to their roster.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Chicago is one of the teams who are still in the running for star third baseman Alex Bregman. Along with his original team, the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have also been mentioned as suitors.
All of those teams can breathe a sigh of relief, as Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston has reported that the New York Mets are no longer involved in the pursuit of the two-time World Series champion.
That is great news for all involved as the Mets have shown they are not afraid to spend money. Look no further than the record-breaking deal they agreed to with Juan Soto, as he signed the largest contract in sports history earlier this offseason.
The Cubs landing Bregman still feels like a long shot, as they haven’t shown a willingness to add significant money to their payroll this winter. Two-year deals were the longest they handed out and the most expensive AAV was Boyd at $14.5 million; Bregman will cost at least double that amount per year.
While it is up for debate how much ownership would be willing to shell out for him, one thing is for sure; he would be another useful upgrade in the infield.
Adding Bregman would solidify the infield, whether it was playing third base or moving to second base, making Nico Hoerner expendable.
He would provide the team with an established option in case they don’t believe top prospect Matt Shaw is ready to handle the everyday role at the hot corner.