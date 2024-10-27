Chicago Cubs Face Calls to Move Forward Without Veteran Pitcher
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs front office are expected to be very busy this offseason. As the team looks to work its way back into World Series contention, quite a few moves could end up being made.
While most of the moves will end up being additions, the Cubs could part ways with a piece or two as well.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided is urging the team to move on from a veteran pitcher. He thinks that Chicago should part ways with Drew Smyly this offseason.
"When Smyly enters the offseason, Chicago is going to have the option to accept his $10 million mutual option that's attached to his contract. But the Cubs would be foolish to accept him at this number," Pressnell wrote.
He continued on, encouraging the Cubs to move on from Smyly and use the money on a better player and fit. Pete Alonso's name was mentioned as a possible target.
"Either way, Chicago could find a better use for money like this. They have a lot of holes to fill and they could find production like this for much cheaper than what Smyly would be due in 2025. Chicago would be better off using this $10 million to bring in a slugger like Pete Alonso, if at all possible."
During the 2024 MLB season, Smyly ended up appearing in 50 games. In those appearances, he compiled a 4-8 record to go along with a 3.84 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP, a 2.2 K/BB ratio, 58.2 innings pitched, 10 holds, and three blown saves.
At 35 years old, Smyly simply does not fit the mold for Chicago moving forward. They could find a better option to replace him that would be able to be more of a long-term fit.
Looking ahead at the offseason, the Cubs have a chance to get very aggressive. Pressnell suggesting Alonso is a very real possibility. If moving on from Smyly helps open up room to add a star, they shouldn't hesitate.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding Chicago this offseason. They have a few needs to address and big-time goals they want to reach.
Parting ways with Smyly would make an awful lot of sense. Paying him $10 million just would not be a wise investment at this point in time.