Chicago Cubs Facing Do-or-Die Stretch of Schedule to Make Playoff Push
The Chicago Cubs have been consistently inconsistent throughout the 2024 season. That is why they are currently 61-64, on the outside looking in of the National League playoff picture, with less than a four percent chance of making the postseason.
Competing with the upper-echelon teams in baseball this season has sometimes been a challenge. The Cubs were swept by the Cleveland Guardians last week, but also have series wins over the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins in the second half.
They handled business in a must-win series against the St. Louis Cardinals as well but then dropped a series with just as much importance against the Cincinnati Reds. Plenty of question marks exist, such as their lineup not consistently producing.
With only 11 runs scored in the last five games, the bats need to get going if the Cubs are to make a late-season run. Dansby Swanson is one player they would love to see heat up down the stretch, as he has struggled since inking a lucrative long-term deal ahead of the 2023 season as a free agent.
If Chicago is going to make a push for a playoff spot, they will have to do it now. Lady Luck is on their side when it comes to their upcoming schedule.
They wrapped up their series against the Guardians on August 14th. That is the last time the Cubs will be facing off against a team with a record above .500 until September 6th.
That is when they start a three-game series against the New York Yankees, followed by a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before that, Chicago plays five series against teams all under .500.
That presents the team with a golden opportunity to stack up some wins and climb back into the race. 5.5 games behind the last wild card spot, which is currently held by the Atlanta Braves, the Cubs have a chance to make their move.
This stretch starts with a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers, who have been playing spoiler the last few weeks. Fortunately for Chicago, they will miss the American League Cy Young award favorite Tarik Skubal.
Three games against the Miami Marlins kick off a road trip for Chicago. They will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals before returning home for another series against the Pirates.
There is a chance the Cubs will get stuck facing Paul Skenes two more times, but Pittsburgh could opt to somewhat shut down their young star to limit his innings with their own playoff hopes on life support.
At a minimum, Chicago needs to win out of these next 15 games to have a legitimate shot at making the postseason. That would put them two games over .500 before facing World Series contenders in the Yankees and Dodgers.
After that, they end the season with 13 out of 16 games against teams also under the .500 mark. New York, Los Angeles and the Philadelphia Phillies for a total of nine games are the only times the Cubs will face off against an opponent with a winning record over the final 37 games of the season.