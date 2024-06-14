Chicago Cubs Fans Brutally React To Yet Another Late-Game Collapse
The Chicago Cubs have done it again. On Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Cubs found a way to lose yet another late-game lead.
After leading by a score of 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Chicago gave up three runs and were unable to muster up another run. They lost by a final score of 3-2.
At the beginning of the season, the Cubs showed so much promise. They were finding ways to win games, even with injuries. Now, they can't seem to finish off games that they should be winning.
Following the latest version of a Chicago blown lead loss, fans brutally ripped into the team on social media.
Here are just a few of the posts that were made about the Cubs.
Obviously, Chicago fans are not doing very well right now.
With the loss, the Cubs fell to 33-36 on the season. They are still very much in the hunt for a spot in the postseason, but they won't be for long if their recent run continues.
Craig Counsell and company have absolutely no excuses for what is happening. They may need more talent in the bullpen, but losing this many games in the same fashion is out of countrol.
Jed Hoyer is another person to be held accountable. He has constantly held off on adding pieces to the bullpen that bring legitimate and proven talent to the field. Instead, he has kept signing projects that other teams let go.
Thankfully, the trade deadline is right around the corner. There is no guarantee that Hoyer and the front office will make any substantial moves, but there is always hope.
If Chicago doesn't do anything to address the bullpen issues, the catcher issues, and possibly even the impact bat issues, the 2024 season could turn into a very long process for Cubs fans.