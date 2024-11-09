Chicago Cubs Fans May Need To Temper Expectations for Team’s Free Agency Spending
The Chicago Cubs are right on the cusp of being a playoff contender in the National League.
They had hopes coming into the 2024 season after hiring Craig Counsell to become their next manager, but unfortunately, by the time they got everything clicking, it was too little, too late.
It resulted in their second consecutive 83-win campaign, which was certainly viewed as a disappointment within the organization.
Despite that, there were some real positives to takeaway.
In the lineup, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong emerged as a Gold Glove-caliber defender with an offensive game coming along quickly. Michael Busch handled his first season as an everyday player at first base well after being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
An incredibly deep farm system gives the Cubs some maneuverability this winter. They have eight players ranked in the top 100 of the MLB prospect pipeline, seven of whom are position players.
Infielder Matt Shaw, outfielder Owen Caissie, catcher/first baseman Moises Ballesteros, utility player James Triantos and outfielder Kevin Alcantara, all have MLB ETAs of 2025 or have already made their Big League debuts.
Combined with Cody Bellinger opting-into his $27.5 million deal for next season, Jesse Rogers of ESPN cautions fans that Chicago might not be going to the top of the market this offseason to bring in upgrades.
“The Cubs aren't likely to reel in a top-of-the-market free agent, but they could add from a second tier that includes players like Max Fried and Jack Flaherty. The team will cast a wide net for a starter to join Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga near the top of the rotation. Wrigley Field played big last season. That might not be the case in 2025, so the team wants to fortify there.”
That seemed to be confirmed when it was reported they are already bowing out of the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
The Cubs have also lost one piece of their starting rotation from last season when veteran Kyle Hendricks, who was the longest-tenured player on the team, signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels right out the gate in free agency.
Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon remain in the mix behind Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga, who have both performed like top-of-the-rotation players.
That Wrigley Field factor is something president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer spoke about at the annual general manager meetings.
"I do feel like our offense was hurt by Wrigley last year, but our pitching staff was helped. You can't look at the Wrigley factor on one side only."
With their starting lineup pretty much full with veterans on long-term deals or younger players with years of team control remaining, don’t expect a big splash in free agency.