Chicago Cubs Farm System Ranking Takes Curious Drop After Hot Offseason
In the last few weeks, the Chicago Cubs have seen many of its prospects revealed as some of the best in baseball.
Baseball America ranked infielder Matt Shaw and pitcher Cade Horton as Top 100 prospects recently. Three other prospects — Moises Ballesteros, outfielder Owen Caissie and outfielder Kevin Alcantara have been Top 100 prospects at various points in their careers.
Two other prospects — infielders James Triantos and Jefferson Rojas — received votes for the Top 100 prospects earlier this year.
But, given all that talent, the Cubs were ranked No. 15 in Baseball America’s newest farm system rankings, released earlier this week.
So, what gives? Especially after the Cubs were ranked No. 4 in last year’s system rankings, their highest ranking in the last six years?
Well, it’s not about depth. It’s about the lack of an elite prospect.
“It’s a top-half system lacking a truly transcendent talent, especially after trading away third baseman Cam Smith to the Astros in the Kyle Tucker trade,” the site’s analysts wrote.
Smith was the Cubs’ first-round pick last July. He was immediately installed as a Top 100 prospect in baseball before he even played a minor league game. He quickly rose to Double-A Tennessee with the Cubs, where in just 31 games he finished with a slash line of .313/.396/.609/1.005 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.
The Astros see him as their third baseman of the future. The Cubs will have to settle for Shaw being the primary option at third base as a rookie.
Shaw was named the Cubs’ farm system’s player of the year, as selected by Baseball America, for his performance in 2024. In 121 games, Shaw had a slash line of .284/.379/.488/.867 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI playing at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
While the Cubs may not have a “transcendent talent,” the system does have several players that are almost Major League ready.
Horton missed time last season with an injury. He’s considered a future starter for Chicago after a stellar 2023, in which he went 4-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 21 starts, with 117 strikeouts and 27 walks.
Ballesteros, a 21-year-old catcher, has sped through the system and reached Iowa last season. He finished with a slash line of 289/.354/.471/.825 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI.
Caissie and Alcantara are nearly there, too. Caissie was the Padres’ second-round pick in 2020, and he joined the Cubs via trade. Last year he played for Iowa and slashed .278/.375/.472/.847 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI. Alcantara has already had a cup of coffee with the Cubs. But in the minors last year he slashed .278/.353/.428/.781 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI.