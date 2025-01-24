Chicago Cubs’ Farm System Remains Loaded with Top-Tier Prospects
The Chicago Cubs cleared the decks for Matt Shaw to take a shot at being the everyday third baseman during spring training next month.
To make it happen, the Cubs traded three players — including third baseman Isaac Paredes — to the Houston Astros for outfielder Kyle Tucker.
For now, however, Shaw will have to settle for being the Cubs’ highest-ranked prospect in Baseball America’s updated Top 100, released earlier this week. If Shaw makes the opening-day roster, he won’t remain a prospect for long.
Shaw was ranked No. 35, followed by pitcher Cade Horton at No. 54, catcher Moises Ballesteros at No. 62, outfielder Owen Caissie at No. 64 and outfielder Kevin Alcantara at No. 71.
Shaw was named the Cubs’ farm system’s player of the year, as selected by Baseball America, for his performance in 2024.
For 121 games, Shaw had a slash line of .284/.379/.488/.867 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI playing at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.
He also played in the MLB Futures Game, which was part of All-Star weekend.
When the Cubs took the right-handed hitting Shaw out of college with their first-round pick in July of 2023, they sent him to the minors immediately and he responded by batting .357/.400/.618/1.018 in 38 games with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
Horton, a right-hander, was the Cubs’ first-round pick in 2022. He had a stellar 2023, as he went 4-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 21 starts, with 117 strikeouts and 27 walks.
Last season he started at Double-A Tennessee and then was promoted to Triple-A Iowa. But injuries limited him to just four starts, as he finished with a 2-1 record and a 4.46 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 13 walks.
Ballesteros was also at the MLB Futures Game, but he only participated in the skills challenge. The 21-year-old reached Iowa for the first time and finished the season with a slash line of 289/.354/.471/.825 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI. He could push for Major League playing time this year after four seasons in the minor leagues.
Caissie was the Padres’ second-round pick in 2020, and he joined the Cubs via trade. Last year he played for Iowa and slashed .278/.375/.472/.847 with 19 home runs and 78 RBI. He’s projected to be ready for the Majors this coming season.
Alcantara has already had a cup of coffee with the Cubs. But in the minors last year he slashed .278/.353/.428/.781 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI.