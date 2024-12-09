Chicago Cubs Finding Minimal Market for Former MVP Cody Bellinger
Things are starting to get moving around Major League Baseball, a time for the Chicago Cubs to potentially capitalize on a strong market. If the Cubs want to trade Cody Bellinger, there doesn't seem to be a better week than now to do it with the Winter Meetings here.
Moving Bellinger seems to be the one thing Chicago will do this winter. There have been a few conflicting reports suggesting he might not get traded, but there doesn't make much sense to keep him on the roster with a $27.5 million salary. If the Cubs can move off that contract and spend elsewhere, they'd likely have a better roster in 2025.
However, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Chicago isn't finding a team that wants to take Bellinger's contract, an issue that many suspected would happen.
"He may make too much money. No one is going to assume the entire $52.5 million left in Bellinger’s contract (if he opts back in for 2026 at $25 million). The Cubs would love to dump the contract, even for a lesser return, but they’re finding precious little interest. Still, there’s got to be a team out there that is willing to bite the bullet on the cash, and realize he’ll be a significant upgrade. We’re talking about you, Mariners and Yankees. He’ll definitely be moved, but it may not be until later this winter or spring."
After the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto, they became the obvious landing spot for the left-handed hitting first baseman and outfielder. Not only would Bellinger slot into the lineup for Soto, but he could also play two positions they desperately need.
Depending on what the Yankees would be willing to offer the Cubs, a trade seems probable. The issue, however, is that New York's farm system might not be as strong as some suggest. It's somewhat top-heavy, meaning they may not want to move their minimal assets for a player of Bellinger's caliber when there are others on the market.
Fortunately, the Yankees aren't the only team in the world that could trade for him. If a team becomes desperate after a few signings, trading for Bellinger would be the next thing to do. There's a good chance his market might be a bit better in a few months rather than right now, despite this being a great time to move him if a deal comes up.
It's a tough situation, as Chicago wants to improve its roster now. Moving Bellinger later in the offseason might cause some issues with signing free agents, so if they could trade him soon, that's what should be done.