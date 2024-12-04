Chicago Cubs Slugger Cody Bellinger Considered Backup Plan for New York Yankees
The offseason has started and teams have made moves, some even significant, however, it's tough to ignore that Juan Soto's decision has slowed down free agency a bit.
For the Chicago Cubs, perhaps there are a few targets they're speaking with who are being impacted by Soto's timeline.
Even if they aren't, reports have suggested that Cody Bellinger is a trade candidate.
There's a chance that whichever team doesn't sign Soto will take a look at Bellinger, including the New York Yankees.
The Yankees and Bellinger have been linked for much of the past few seasons.
On paper, the fit makes perfect sense with the short right-field porch at Yankee Stadium. Bellinger's power numbers have decreased since his MVP days, but it isn't the craziest suggestion to say he'd find plenty of success in the Bronx.
New York is expected to be one of the final two teams for Soto. The front office has the money to spend, and they understand how big of a deal it is to bring back the best pure hitter in the sport.
Still, there are other teams in the mix, and if someone is truly desperate to bring in the Dominican Republic native, there's a chance the Yankees will be without him moving forward.
In that case, Bellinger could be the ideal trade candidate.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com examined New York's backup plan if they were to lose Soto, writing that Bellinger would become a trade candidate.
"There was buzz last winter about planting Bellinger's left-handed stroke in Yankee Stadium, although that vanished after the Soto trade. Bellinger will earn $27.5 million this coming year, with a $25 million option ($5 million buyout) for 2026. Analytics suggest that his power would improve in the Bronx, and his center-field defense is rated better than [Aaron] Judge's. He can also help at first base."
There's also a scenario where the Yankees could trade for Bellinger even if Soto returns since New York needs a first baseman.
If they strike out on the few available in free agency, the Cubs left-handed slugger would be the top player available.
A lot will play out after Soto makes his decision, and while Chicago isn't in the mix to sign him, their roster might look different whenever he announces where he'll be playing going forward.