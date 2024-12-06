What Could Chicago Cubs Get Back From Houston Astros in Exchange for Cody Bellinger?
The Chicago Cubs don’t sound like a team that is going to be spending big money this offseason.
They have already signed starting pitching Matthew Boyd to a two-year deal that can be worth up to $29 million. Fans may be disappointed if that is their biggest splash, but there is a chance, outside of a bullpen arm, that is the only big addition made.
A reason for that is because ownership doesn’t want to open up the checkbook for free agents. It is something that representatives of players are being driven crazy about, as a big market club isn’t looking to spend.
Why don’t the Cubs want to be players in free agency?
There are $27.5 million reasons. That is the amount of money Cody Bellinger will be paid in 2025 after accepting the player option on his contract.
Many speculated that Chicago was hoping he would decline and they would be able to spread that cash out amongst other needs on the roster. That isn’t possible now, but the team is reportedly looking to move him.
Rumors have swirled about his availability, as it was deemed the worst-kept secret at the GM meetings. While there has been some cold water thrown on that, his market is on that seems to be heating up.
The New York Yankees reportedly love him as part of a contingency plan should Juan Soto sign elsewhere. Another team to keep an eye on is the Houston Astros.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has shared that one of the trades he would like to see at the Winter Meetings is the American League West champions acquiring the former MVP.
What could a deal between the two clubs look like?
The former MLB front office executive believes the Cubs could look to get back two prospects in exchange for Bellinger.
“If the Cubs can move Bellinger’s contract it would free up money to spend elsewhere and the two-time All-Star could also bring back a couple of solid prospects, such as power-hitting third baseman Zach Dezenzo and right-hander Ryan Forcucci, a third-round pick in this year’s draft.”
Dezenzo is currently the No. 5 ranked prospect in their system. He got a cup of coffee with the Major League club in 2024, slashing .242/.277/.371 in 62 at-bats with two home runs, two doubles and eight RBI.
Focucci is the No. 12 ranked prospect and currently recovering from Tommy John surgery. With mid-rotation potential, he would be a nice addition to the Cubs farm system that is position player-heavy.
If Chicago has to pay down some of Bellinger’s contract to receive two strong prospects, they should do it without hesitation. Especially if they aren’t planning to spend much in free agency anyway.