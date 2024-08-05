Chicago Cubs Flirted as Landing Spot for Slugger Predicted to Sign $100 Million Deal
The Chicago Cubs entered the trade deadline with a clear need to improve not only for this season, but for the future of the organization. With one of the most disappointing years in recent memory currently going on, the Cubs have a lot they need to change.
While this play has been completely inexcusable on multiple fronts, there's still time to change that. If Chicago somehow ends up making the postseason, fans will forget about how bad this campaign has truly been.
However, 6.5 games out in the Wild Card and seemingly not being able to figure it out for more than a few games at a time, their chances of making the postseason seem slim.
They did address some needs for 2025, which could be more important than anything else. Adding Isaac Paredes was a step in the right direction, as there was a strong argument to be made that he was one of the best hitters moved at the trade deadline. His power numbers outside of Tropicana Field do pose some worries, but he's an above-average hitter who should make an impact for the Cubs.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Chicago will have multiple areas they still need to address. There's even a chance that they need to address more than what it might seem like. Cody Bellinger can opt out of his contract, and if he's tired of not winning with the Cubs, he could explore that option.
But Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report might've found his replacement if that happens. Rymer looked at some free agency predictions for the 2025 offseason, linking the Cubs to Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander.
"Santander is yet another outfielder whose bat is a lot more appealing than his defense, but he could nonetheless have a shot at the Nick Castellanos route to a nine-figure deal. He was also coming off his age-29 season when he got one, so why not?
"Only so many teams could get in on a market like that, but the Nats could be one of them alongside offense-needy contenders such as the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and the Yankees if they don't retain Juan Soto."
He predicted that Santander would sign a five-year, $100 million contract, which seems fair given his production. In the 2024 campaign, the switch-hitting outfielder is slashing .248/.313/.533 with 32 home runs and 75 RBI. For a struggling offense, he'd be a perfect addition.