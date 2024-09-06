Chicago Cubs Former Top Prospect Claimed by Up-and-Coming NL Team
The Chicago Cubs knew they had to address their bullpen during the offseason after that unit blew countless games coming down the stretch that cost them a spot in the playoffs.
And while there were some moves made in the winter to try and fix those issues, many didn't think enough had been done to truly eliminate the problems in their relief staff.
That sentiment was proven right as the Cubs, once again, fell victim to bullpen collapses that will likely prevent them from playing fall baseball this year.
Knowing these concerns, that's why it was so head-scratching when Chicago traded away reliever Michael Rucker to the Philadelphia Phillies in February.
Although the right-hander was anything but a shut-down guy with a career 4.96 ERA across his 96 outings with the Cubs, he was still someone who had Major League experience and had pitched at a level above the league average in 2022 with an ERA+ of 106.
Rucker was originally an 11th round draft pick by the organization in 2016, and despite not being a heralded prospect, he was able to work his way into their top 30 at one point before becoming a big league contributor.
There was a chance Chicago could have reunited with their former reliever after he was designated for assignment by the Phillies, but another team jumped on the opportunity to claim him.
According to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, the Washington Nationals claimed him off waivers, clearing a spot on their 40-man roster to add him to the mix.
This is a buy-low move for them considering Rucker hadn't appeared in a game with Philadelphia this season because he started the year on the injured list with arterial vasospasm in his right hand.
The former Cub will look to get his career back on track with an up-and-coming Nationals team, hoping he can play his way into the mix for next season.