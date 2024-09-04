Inside The Cubs

Former Chicago Cubs Reliever Becomes Available After Being DFA'd

One of the past Chicago Cubs relievers is now available to be claimed off waivers after he was designated for assignment.

Throughout the offseason, the Chicago Cubs knew they had to address their bullpen issues after the struggles of that unit was a major reason why they missed the playoffs by one game last year.

While some additions were made, many felt the front office didn't do enough to truly reshape the relief staff and might have opened themselves up to the possibility that the same issues that occurred last season would transpire during this campaign.

That is exactly what happened as the Cubs were victims to the most blown saves in the league at one point in the year and also saw there bullpen squander lead after lead that is now coming back to haunt them in the playoff standings once again.

Ahead of this season, Chicago made a head-scratching move at the time when they shipped reliever Michael Rucker to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was never able to appear in a game with his new team after he dealt with arterial vasospasm in his right hand that caused him to be placed on the 60-day injured list at the beginning of the campaign before being activated in late-July.

On Wednesday, the Phillies designated him for assignment that now allows other teams around the league to claim him off waivers.

Rucker posted a 4.96 ERA across his 96 appearances with the Cubs, striking out 120 batters in 122.1 innings of work and having an ERA+ of 86.

Chicago could look to bring him in for the end of this season if they are interested in a reunion.

