Chicago Cubs Free Agent Reliever Target Signs Deal to Stay With Current Team
Another Chicago Cubs reliever target is off the board.
As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Ryne Stanek has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the New York Mets after there was reported interest over the weekend from the Cubs and several other suitors.
The former Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and now Mets right-handed reliever had a rough finish to the season for New York after a trade from the Mariners at the deadline.
In 17 appearances down the stretch for the Mets, Stanek posted an ERA of 6.06, bringing him to a 4.88 mark on the year.
The intriguing part of Stanek as a free agent is that he is just two years removed from not only the best season of his career, but looking like one of the best relievers in all of baseball. Helping the Astros to a World Series title in 2022, Stanek had an ERA of 1.15 in 59 appearances, striking out 62 batters in 54.2 innings pitched.
Even more impressive was his performance when the lights were brightest in the playoffs, not giving up a single hit or run in four postseason appearances including two in the World Series.
A reliable setup man who absolutely could have helped the Cubs bullpen, missing out on Stanek is certainly a bit of a disappointment, but Chicago has brought in the closer from that same Houston World Series run by trading for Ryan Pressly.
The Cubs are still expected to make further additions to the bullpen, so while Stanek is now no longer a possibility, keep an eye on the reliever market and Chicago's involvement in it.