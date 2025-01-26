Chicago Cubs Reportedly Have Interest In Free Agent World Series Hero
The Chicago Cubs are still poking around the relief pitcher market in order to bolster a bullpen which fortifying was one of the main goals of the offseason.
According to a report over the weekend from Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the Cubs are one of the teams, along with the Atlanta Braves, who are showing interest in former Houston Astros World Series champion right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek.
The eight-year veteran spent the 2024 season with both the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets but had one of the worst full seasons of his career in 63 appearances. Stanek was struggling somewhat with the Mariners with a 4.38 ERA 46 appearances, but he had a rough finish with the Mets after he was traded to New York in July.
In 17 appearances down the stretch for the Mets, Stanek posted a 6.06 ERA in 16.1 innings, but was striking out batters at a high clip with 23 strikeouts in that same period.
Prior to 2024, Stanek had spent the last three seasons with the Astros where he helped them win a World Series in 2022 with what was by far the best season of his career.
That year, Stanek was virtually unhittable in 59 appearances with a 1.15 in 54.2 innings pitched. Even more importantly, Stanek did not give up a single hit or earned run in four playoff appearances, including two of them in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Stanek was drafted in the first round of the of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays and made his debut for the Rays in 2017. He also spent a brief stint with the Miami Marlins prior to arriving in Houston.
At 33 years old and coming off a shaky season, it's entirely possible Stanek's best baseball is behind him. But given the fact he was a shutdown reliever as recently as two years ago, it may be worth taking a one-year flyer type contract on him, especially if it's a minor league deal.
Chicago has been actively involved in the reliever market in the past few weeks, but more specifically have been searching for a closer. Stanek has never been a full-time closer and has just 11 career saves. But he's been an effective setup man that can help make the job of a closer significantly easier.
While this would be far from an earth shattering acquisition, Stanek has the potential to improve the Cubs bullpen which they have been trying to do throughout free agency.