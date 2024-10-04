Chicago Cubs Free Agent Target Would Be an ‘Upgrade’ Over Young Slugger
The Chicago Cubs offense struggled for much of the campaign, ranking in the bottom half of Major League Baseball in nearly every offensive stat. For a team that wants to win a World Series, that can't continue to be the case moving forward.
There were a few bright spots in the Cubs lineup throughout the year, including youngster Michael Busch, who hit 21 home runs and posted a 118 OPS+.
Busch looks to be a staple in Chicago's lineup for the future, but there's a scenario where they look to upgrade from him with a more proven hitter.
It'd be a questionable decision due to how cheap he'll be and his production, but there's also a chance they look for him to change positions or DH him.
Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report listed the Cubs as a potential option for Pete Alonso, highlighting that he'd be an "upgrade" over Busch.
"The Mets will likely commit plenty of time to their Soto pursuit this offseason, but they have to keep Alonso's future in mind as well. The Mets can't afford to lose Alonso in free agency and to come up short against the Yankees in the Soto sweepstakes... The Cubs could use an upgrade over Michael Busch at first base. If they sign Alonso, they would have a formidable power duo in Alonso and Cody Bellinger. Alonso's power dipped in 2024, but he still produced his fourth straight season with 30-plus home runs. He improved his average by 23 points and has had at least 88 RBI in all of the five full seasons he's played with the Mets."
Tansey isn't necessarily wrong. However, while Alonso has certainly been the better player throughout his career, it's not the craziest idea to say Busch could be even better than him one day.
If Chicago doesn't want to take that risk, signing Alonso would make sense. Still, spending nearly $200 million on a position that doesn't seem to be of need anymore would be tough to justify.
Tansey's idea isn't the right one, as the Cubs have to find a way to add power to their lineup in 2025. If that's Alonso, it wouldn't be a move that most fans would complain about.
He's arguably been a top-five power hitter in Major League Baseball since debuting, so he'd check that box.
There will be tough decisions to make in the offseason but Busch showing what he did this year should help them have to make one less move.