Chicago Cubs Rookie Is Receiving Major Anthony Rizzo Comparisons
The Chicago Cubs seem to have found something special in rookie first baseman Michael Busch.
After acquiring him in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Busch may very well have cemented himself as a long-term piece for the franchise.
Not only has Busch been very impressive for a rookie, he has been one of the most consistent players on the team.
At just 26 years old, the future is extremely bright for Busch. He is just getting started in his major league career and has shown signs of potential stardom down the road.
Now, he is receiving major comparisons to a former Cubs' fan favorite.
Marquee Sports Network shared a quote from Tony Andracki that Busch is looking like the new Rizzo for Chicago.
During the 2024 season thus far, Busch has played 112 games. He has been batting .262/.349/.464 to go along with 16 home runs and 45 RBI. Those numbers show just how impressive he has been playing as a rookie.
Looking ahead at the 2025 season, Busch should factor in as a key part of the Cubs' lineup. He has shown the ability to hit for power and a decent average. A place will certainly be there for him in Chicago.
It will be interesting to see what kind of offseason the Cubs put together. They still have a shot at working their way back into the playoffs this season, but they want to be World Series contenders next year.
Right now, they have a good core for their 2025 lineup.
Busch, Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger, Isaac Paredes, and Dansby Swanson are almost certain to be back. Bellinger could opt out of his contract, but that doesn't seem likely at this point in time.
Busch also still has plenty of room to grow. He is just 26 years old and the 2024 season has been his first full year in the majors. That alone gives a lot of hope for his future.
All of that being said, drawing comparisons to Rizzo is a huge deal for Busch. Rizzo is one of the best players to play for the franchise in recent history and is one of the most loved players in Chicago of all-time.
Busch is earning his way into the hearts of the fans with his impressive play on the field.