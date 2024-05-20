Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Lands Mets Slugger Not Named Pete Alonso
As the Chicago Cubs look to improve their roster at the trade deadline, they're in as good of a position as any other team in baseball to do that. The big name over the past few months has been Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, but it's uncertain what they plan on doing with him.
Alonso and the Mets have yet to come to a contract agreement, a major story around the league as the power hitter will hit free agency at the end of the season. If New York is willing to move Alonso at the deadline, the expectation is for the Cubs to be interested in the 29-year-old.
Chicago's offense can definitely improve around the deadline. They currently rank 14th in home runs, 23rd in batting average, 12th in OBP, and 16th in OPS. While they've dealt with injuries on the offensive end, the front office still needs to go out and land players to add to an average lineup.
In a proposed trade from Zachary Rotman of FanSided, the Cubs would be trading for a Mets hitter not named Alonso. The deal would send Ben Brown to New York and J.D. Martinez to Chicago.
"With Christopher Morel playing regularly at third base, the Cubs have the ability to add a player like Martinez who is only a DH at this stage of his career," Rotman wrote. "While that'd mean less playing time for one of their outfielders like Ian Happ or Mike Tauchman or a position change for Michael Busch, players of Martinez's caliber don't come often."
Martinez, who made his debut in 2011, has been one of the best hitters in baseball for the better part of the past decade. There aren't many more hitters in baseball that do what he does on a yearly basis, and the same can be said for this season.
At 36 years old, the Florida native is slashing .315/.359/.466 in 73 at-bats. He signed late in the offseason, making his 2024 debut delayed.
However, Martinez's ability to hit doesn't look to be going anywhere as he's continued to rake after being named an All-Star last season, a year that he hit 33 home runs.
Looking for a bat, there might not be many better at the deadline than the veteran.