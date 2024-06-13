Chicago Cubs Front Office Is Facing Major Pressure
The Chicago Cubs started off the 2024 MLB season looking like a pleasant surprise. Even amid quite a few injury issues, the team found a way to win.
Unfortunately, that has changed in recent weeks. Now, the team struggles to win games and are just 33-35.
Amid the recent struggles, the Cubs' front office finds itself in a precarious place. The pressure is on them to win now, but they may not have what it takes to do so. With the trade deadline coming up, everyone is expecting them to do something.
Jed Hoyer has started receiving a lot of criticism from Chicago fans. Since he took over the team, the Cubs have struggled to win. Fans aren't seeing that as a coincidence.
Here is just one example of Chicago calling out Hoyer:
During the offseason this year, fans were clamoring for the Cubs to go all-out to sign Shoehei Ohtani. While they were supposedly involved in his free agency, they weren't very aggressive.
The same can be said for many different players that have been available that Chicago didn't get. Even Cody Bellinger was not re-signed quickly, which was frustrating for the fans.
Granted, the job that Hoyer has is much more difficult than fans understand. He can't force a player to sign with the Cubs. It takes two to get a deal done.
However, there are concerns that his strategy and plan for the team isn't panning out.
One of the most recent big trades that Chicago made to acquire Pete Crow-Armstrong hasn't gone smoothly. The young outfielder hasn't consistently looked the part of the talent that he was hyped up to be. A lot of the young players in the farm system are developing, but there are concerns that they may not have enough to compete when it's all said and done.
All of that being said, the Cubs' front office has a tough job ahead. Do they get aggressive before the deadline and try to swing a blockbuster trade? Should they stay patient and attack things in the offseason or simply focus on developing young talent?
No one knows what the answer will end up being, but the Chicago brass need to get it right. It's been awhile since the Cubs were a legitimate threat and the fans are getting very restless.