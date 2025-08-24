Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/24/25): Preview, Pitchers, Injuries, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs enter the final game of their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels with a bit of equilibrium in their starting rotation.
Cade Horton was able to start Saturday’s game after he developed a blister on his throwing hand in his last outing. The Cubs promoted Jordan Wicks back from Triple-A Iowa and optioned Javier Assad, Friday’s starter, back to Iowa to give them coverage. But Horton was able to make the start, which allowed manager Craig Counsell to get the rest of his rotation back on time.
With an off-day on Monday before starting a series on Tuesday in San Francisco, the rest of the the Chicago rotation will get an extra day of rest this week.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Cubs vs Angels
Game Day: Sunday, Aug. 24
Game Time: 3:07 p.m. CT / 1:07 PT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), FanDuel Sports Network West (Angels)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KLAA 830, KWKW 1330 (Angels)
Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.26)
Taillon was named the probable starter shortly after Horton was moved into the starting lineup on Saturday. The decision came down to him and Matthew Boyd. The pair started the doubleheader against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Both could have pitched on normal rest. But Taillon will make his second start since returning from the injured list after missing a month due to a right calf strain.
Taillon won his return against Milwaukee on Tuesday, as he allowed five hits and one earned run in six innings. He struck out four and walked one. He’s earned the decision in each of his last seven starts, as he is 4-3 with a 4.93 ERA, including 27 strikeouts and nine walks in 38.1 innings. The Cubs need him to remain healthy down the stretch.
Angels: RHP Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.53)
Chicago faces a familiar face in Hendricks, who was with the Cubs from his Major League debut in 2014 until last season. He was a part of the franchise’s World Series title team in 2016. But after a 4-12 campaign in 2024, the Cubs allowed him to walk in free agency.
Hendricks hasn't claimed a decision in his last three starts, though he did go six innings against Cincinnati earlier this week. But he allowed eight hits and four earned runs against three walks and three strikeouts. He's been in a rut of late, as he is 1-2 with a 5.61 ERA in his last seven games, having struck out 23 and walked 11 in 33.2 innings. For the season, the former Cubs starter has struck out 85 and walked 34 and 126 innings. He's been a workhorse for the Angels, but he's allowing batters to hit .265 against him.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return Aug. 24): Amaya escaped serious injury after what looked like a gruesome collapse while trying to reach first base in a game last week. Amaya will likely need more than the 10-day minimum to return.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka is playing catch and is preparing to throw off a mound in San Francisco.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier was moved to the IL to make room for Javier Assad to start on Friday.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.