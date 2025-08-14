Cubs Star Miguel Amaya Carted Off Field After Nasty-Looking Injury
The Chicago Cubs are in a what feels like a downward spiral right now.
As losers of two in a row and four out of their last 10 games entering play on Wednesday, they look like a shell of themselves compared to earlier in the season.
The Cubs need to find a spark somewhere to get them back on track, and the hope was the activations of Miguel Amaya and Javier Assad off the injured list could provide some sort of energy to a ball club that is desperately lacking it.
However, the return of Amaya seems to be short-lived.
Miguel Amaya Suffered Gruesome-Looking Injury
In his first game back after being activated off the 60-day injured list because of a left oblique strain, the 26-year-old catcher appears to be heading back to the shelf.
In the top of the eighth inning, with Chicago up 2-1, Amaya hit a ground ball to shortstop that was moving the runner on second base over to third.
Busting it down the line to try and beat the throw, Amaya stepped awkwardly on the first base bag and laid in a heap in clear pain.
It's never smart to play internet doctor, but it's hard to believe nothing was structurally damaged. Whether it's a torn ligament or multiple as a result of a dislocated kneecap, the aftermath of that play did not look good for Amaya as he laid on the ground for a long time in clear pain.
Eventually, the cart was called onto the field and he was transferred over to it, getting taken out on the cart with him clearly emotional and in distress.
This is a tough break for Amaya and the Cubs.
Tabbed as their catcher of the future heading into last season, he struggled mightily in that role before turning things around this year in the early going of the campaign.
Before being put on the shelf with his oblique injury, he had slashed .280/.313/.505 with four home runs, nine doubles, 25 RBI and an OPS+ that was 33 points above the league average of 100 across 27 games.
It appeared like he had finally figured something out at the plate. So when he was healthy enough to return from the IL ahead of Wednesday's game, there was hope he would pick up where he left off.
But it looks like another extended absence is coming his way.
More information will come out once Amaya is further evaluated which will determine the true extent of his injury.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Wild Stat Illustrates Why Cubs Have Struggled Recently
Cubs Star Duo Mired In Brutal Cold Spells Need To Get On Track To Catch Brewers
Three Reasons Why Cubs Will Still Make MLB Postseason Despite Mediocre Stretch