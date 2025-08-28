Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/28/25): Preview, Pitchers, Injuries, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs’ west coast road trip wraps up the second leg of their three-series trip on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park.
The Cubs are closing in on their first playoff berth since the COVID shortened 2020 season, though it may be as a wild card team. Chicago is still chasing the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, and time is running out if the Cubs want to make any sort of move. Their lead in the wild card race feels iron clad as the season prepares to move into September.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Cubs vs Giants
Game Day: Thursday, Aug. 28
Game Time: 2:45 p.m. CT / 12:45 PT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN (Giants)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
Thursday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-6, 3.03)
Imanaga has lost two of his last three starts, but all three have seen him pitch six or more innings. In his last start against Milwaukee, he went seven innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs and two walks against five strikeouts. In his last seven games he is 2-3 with a 3.64 ERA, with 42 strikeouts and five walks in 42 innings.
Batters are hitting just .203 against him this season, as he has struck out 90 and walked 21 in 110 innings in 19 starts. He missed more than a month with a hamstring injury, but Chicago withstood it to remain in the NL playoff race.
Giants: RHP Logan Webb (12-9, 3.13)
Webb has won each of his last two starts, including his last start against Milwaukee, when he went six innings, allowed five hits, one earned run and two walks against five strikeouts. In his last seven starts he is 3-3 with a 3.73 ERA, with 41 strikeouts and nine walks in 41 innings.
The right-hander is having another one of his typically durable seasons. He’s on pace to reach 200 or more innings for the third straight season. Batters are hitting .260 against him, but he has struck out 180 and walked 37 in 166.2 innings.
Cubs vs Giants Highlights (8/27/25)
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is running on a treadmill at the team’s facility in Arizona. Manager Craig Counsell hopes that Amaya could return by the end of the season.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return on Aug. 20): Soroka threw off a mound in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier has dealt with the groin strain throughout the season.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.