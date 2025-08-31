Chicago Cubs Game Today (8/31/25): Preview, Probable Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs will be back in the Windy City on Monday. But one game remains on their nine-game road trip as they face the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
It’s been a long trip for the Cubs. It’s started in Anaheim last weekend against the Angels and it was followed by a trip up the coast to San Francisco. The Cubs swept the Angels but were swept by the Giants. Chicago is just trying to get back home with a winning record on the road trip as they inch toward a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.
When the Cubs get home, they start a six-game, seven-day homestand with the Atlanta Braves on Monday. After an off-day, Chicago gets the Washington Nationals for three games before hitting the road again.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with probable pitchers, injuries, how to watch and live stream.
How to Watch Cubs vs Rockies
Game Day: Sunday, Aug. 31
Start Time: 2:10 p.m. CT/1:10 MT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs), Rockies.TV (Rockies)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150 (Rockies)
Location: Coors Field, Denver
Sunday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Matthew Boyd (12-7, 2.82)
Boyd’s numbers have jumped a bit since he made the All-Star team for the first time. The 34-year-old is 2-4 with a 4.10 ERA in his last seven starts, with 35 strikeouts and 13 walks in 41.2 innings. He lost his last start, which came against San Francisco, as he gave up six hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings. He also struck out eight and walked three.
He enters his 27th start with 137 strikeouts and 37 walks in 153.1 innings. Having already set a career high for wins this season, his career highs for innings pitched (185.1 in 2019) is in sight. He could also have his most strikeouts in a single season since he fanned 159 in 2018 with Detroit.
Rockies: RHP Tanner Gordon (5-5, 6.44)
Brown’s season numbers don’t look great. But recently he’s on a hot streak. He is 4-3 with a 7.56 ERA in his last seven starts. But he’s taken the win in each of his last three starts, as he’s allowed five earned runs, five walks in 15 hits in 17 innings. He’s also struck out 10.
The 27-year-old is in his second MLB season and will start his 11th game of the season on Sunday. He has 32 strikeouts and 13 walks in 50.1 innings. Batters are hitting .326 against him. The Cubs are hoping to catch the pitcher that was giving up runs in bunches earlier this season.
Cubs vs Rockies Highlights (8/30/25)
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retractive to Aug. 25, eligible to return Sept. 9): The Cubs opted to move Taillon to the IL after he wasn’t responding to rest. He isn’t expected to miss more time than the minimum 15 days.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka will throw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Chicago, per MLB.com. Barring a setback, he could head to the minor leagues for a rehab assignment after that.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya is ramping up baseball activities in Arizona. The Cubs still believe he can return before the end of the season.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return on Sept. 6): Brasier will throw a live batting practice on Tuesday in Chicago.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan continues a build-up that includes throwing off a mound. He is not yet ready for a rehab assignment.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
