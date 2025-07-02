Five Chicago Cubs Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Chicago Cubs have a prime opportunity to return to the World Series for the first time since breaking the ‘Curse of the Billy Goat’ in 2016.
But, to get there, the Cubs are likely to need a little help at the MLB trade deadline. Chicago is pitching hungry. It could use one, or even two, starting pitchers with big league experience. A high-leverage arm for the bullpen would be useful. Houston could even pursue a short-term answer at third base.
Here are five players that the Cubs could pursue to reinforce their roster for the final two months of the season.
More News: Former Cubs Catcher Set To Suddenly Retire From Professional Baseball
P Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported last weekend that the Cubs and Pirates were engaged in “serious talks” about Keller, who just signed a five-year, $77 million extension before the 2024 season.
So why are the Pirates balking at keeping him? The money, of course. Keller makes up about 20% of their payroll. Soon, they’ll have to make a serious play to keep Paul Skenes.
Keller is having an off year, but he won 24 games combined in 2023 and 2024. That, plus the ability to control his cost for three more seasons, will be enticing to the Cubs.
More News: Cubs Fight to Maintain Lead As Recent Results Spark Urgency in Divisional Race
P Sandy Alcántara, Miami
Just about every outlet has connected the Cubs and Alcántara to each other in some way. The Marlins will be selling at the deadline and will be looking to get maximum value. The Cubs are one of the few teams that can make an over-market offer with their prospects.
Chicago would get less control over him than Keller, but it’s still two seasons worth of control for a pitcher that won the 2022 Cy Young award and should be more effective next season, two years removed from Tommy John surgery.
More News: Should Cubs Be Concerned About Struggles Against Teams with Winning Records?
P Merrill Kelly, Arizona
The Cubs might prefer Zac Gallen, but he will cost them more in prospects. Kelly is a more palatable option because he’ll be a free agent after the season, lessening the cost.
He comes with postseason experience as he helped the Diamondbacks reach the 2023 World Series. He also won a combined 25 games in 2022-23. He fits in as a No. 2 alongside Shota Imanaga.
INF Eugenio Suárez
This would be a move that would put the Cubs over the top offensively. But third base is the one position on the diamond where Chicago is struggling for production and Suárez is not struggling. The veteran is closing in on 30 home runs before the All-Star break and the Diamondbacks might have to move him regardless because he’s a free agent.
More News: Two Top Cubs Prospects Announced As Part of 2025 NL All-Star Futures Game Roster
RP Pete Fairbanks, Tampa Bay
The Cubs have a solid bullpen but to some degree it’s been overtaxed by injuries. Fairbanks might be the perfect remedy. He’s a right-hander who is hitting 97 mph on the radar gun and has two quality off-speed pitches that could play well at Wrigley Field.
The Rays don’t use the same math as other teams when it comes to trades. Tampa Bay is in the AL East hunt, but Fairbanks’ team option in 2026 could approach $10 million. The Rays may deem that unaffordable. The Cubs likely would see that as cheap.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.